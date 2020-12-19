Editor:

Needless to say, 2020 has been a financial disaster for many small businesses, some of which have closed permanently. Thankfully, Sea Grape Gallery in downtown Punta Gorda has stayed afloat because of its many loyal customers.

It is noted that in troubling times, art appreciation is a way to cope with the stresses of everyday life. For nearly 33 years, Sea Grape has provided a venue of original art in various media for our neighbors and visiting friends. Our 19 award-winning local artists wish to thank the community for its continued support during this past year. We hope the New Year brings good health and renewed prosperity to all.

Marlene Jones

President of Sea Grape Gallery

Punta Gorda


