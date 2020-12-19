Editor:
Needless to say, 2020 has been a financial disaster for many small businesses, some of which have closed permanently. Thankfully, Sea Grape Gallery in downtown Punta Gorda has stayed afloat because of its many loyal customers.
It is noted that in troubling times, art appreciation is a way to cope with the stresses of everyday life. For nearly 33 years, Sea Grape has provided a venue of original art in various media for our neighbors and visiting friends. Our 19 award-winning local artists wish to thank the community for its continued support during this past year. We hope the New Year brings good health and renewed prosperity to all.
Marlene Jones
President of Sea Grape Gallery
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.