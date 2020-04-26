Editor:
Covid-19 has raised havoc in our lives and devastated our economy. Residents are in lock-down, keeping 6 foot distance apart and ceasing social activity. There’s $9 trillion lost in wealth and a recession/ depression is imminent.
If you think this is bad, imagine cell services ceasing. Internet is gone. No water/sewer operating. Gas pumps not functioning. TV’s are all dead. Cars won’t start. This is a jarring scenario if a nuclear or solar attack detonated (EMP) over our country and would be much worse than the Covid-19 we’re experiencing today. It would lead to an electric Armageddon.
Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran have incorporated an EMP strategy in their planning and openly describe making high altitude nuclear attacks against the United States. They have the technology to do it today. Accompanying this with a physical terrorist’s attack would create hysteria, havoc and loss of life. Future pandemics will happen; electric grid attacks can happen.
An older estimate to harden our grid is $2B and total cost is $10-20B to protect us from cyber-attacks, sabotage, and natural disasters. This is modest compared to remediating a loss of our electric grid and destroyed economy. Yet, little has been done. Congress is more concerned with expanding entitlements and politically correct ideology while amassing a $27T national debt.
During the 2020 campaign cycle we should question Congressional candidates about what they will do to protect us from cyber-attacks. The threat continues to evolve; there’s no excuse for inaction.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
