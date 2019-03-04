Editor:
I would like to address bicycle riders. I understand riding on the sidewalk, but for heaven sake, ride with the traffic.
When a driver is trying to pull out of a driveway, business or side road, especially to turn right, they are looking left to see oncoming vehicles. They scan the sidewalk as they pull up to the road but are not expecting (nor should they) a moving vehicle that is not in the roadway.
As a driver who has had a close call with a bike, it left me terrified and angry. Had I hit them, or they me, I would have had to live with it and probably faced legal or financial repercussions.
Every time I have had this happen, every time, it is someone on the sidewalk riding against traffic. Why? Is it that much trouble to ride on the other side of the road where you are supposed to be? I don't want to hurt or kill you because you fail to obey the law and common sense.
Fred Kirby
Englewood
