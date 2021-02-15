Editor:

We have a winter home in Florida. We pay taxes in Charlotte County and spend money shopping at a local Publix and eating in your restaurants.

I also walk many miles along your trails in the city. I commend the city on the care and cleanliness of these trails. I only have one complaint and that is with some of the cyclists with whom walkers, like me, have to share the trails. Cycling etiquette recommends that a cyclist approaching someone from the rear announce themself before passing. This rarely happens. I walk two collies on a 4-foot leash and there have been a number of occasions when a cyclist has almost run us down. If I was given a warning my dogs and I could step off the trail and allow the cyclist to safely pass.

I’m sure most cyclist never consider how they scare a walker as they pass from the rear. Cyclists, please announce yourselves before you pass by if the walker is unaware of your presence. Thank you.

Kay Guetzloff

Punta Gorda

