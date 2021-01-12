Editor:
Thomas Jefferson wrote, "A little rebellion now and then is a good thing." The Declaration of Independence states in part, "...that to secure these rights (inalienable rights) governments are initiated among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed - that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute a new government..."
The actions of Jan. 6 by some in D.C. reflects the disenchantment and frustration by many in our nation. To somehow isolate this moment from the violence and destruction that preceded it is pure hypocrisy. This is a call for change and a government that is responsive to the people and not to the elites and corporations. To tell people to vote for new representatives to bring about change and then have their vote compromised is a bridge to nowhere.
Tom Burke
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.