Editor:
What a frivolous article (Sun Daily Break, April 30) “How Dr. Deborah Birx made scarves a power accessory.” Really? She is a seasoned physician researcher at the peak of her career with a long impressive list of accomplishments. Her power comes from her scarves. Really?
Apparently, dedication, hard work, intelligence, integrity are not the source of her power as much as her accessories. What is the message that we send to young girls? Be sure to wear brightly colored power clothes to attain professional success.
The author admits “discussing the details of someone’s wardrobe feels unnecessarily glib.” I agree. The article was unnecessary and even insulting to young women who aspire a career in science.
Jane Kerstetter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.