Editor:

Please keep up your good work at printing the news and not the fiction that some would seem to prefer. I hope to be back from out west some time in the fall to continue following along with your fact-based journalism. (To the chagrin of a few we enjoy honesty “out in the sticks” too.)

Meanwhile I will continue to pray for God’s peace and understanding for your readers. May the Lord set us free in the truth, as he has promised, while the long arc of history (slowly) bends toward justice.

Dave Swindell

Punta Gorda

