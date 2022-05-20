Editor:

In the Daily Sun's 'Our View' May 12 editorial is woven the insidious syntax of Communism's apologists, stealthily crafted. Intentional? Or the work of useful idiots, forced into a second-nature grammatical box imposed by their own industry cum Marxist propaganda machine? "But we can't put Communism on the same level as slavery..." (snivel, snivel.) Many Communists are good people! Just ask any Ukrainian, Taiwanese, or Communist-oppressed Cuban.

Only 250 words to describe how the press panders to the people? Where's a difference in Putin, Xi, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, or Mussolini, other than ideological divisions of Socialism? Socialism's power is always in the gun against its own citizens whenever necessary: "Means to an end." Or was that capitalism and liberty?

Every day in media, school, entertainment, business, and our Keynesian (Marxism clone) economics is Marxist glorification day. Marxism is a chameleon, matching its background, assimilating and overwhelming its host nation, like a virus. It takes 100 years to kill the host by generational amnesia of its former state of healthy existence we've inherited; created by the private means of production. Meanwhile our post-WWII development schemes (after we stopped building cohesive neighborhoods) are the mirror image of Communist Manifesto plank 9: "...gradual abolition of all the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace over the country[side]."

Before LBJ, Communism was given no quarter. Today, children are taught the lie, that Socialism and Communism are not degrees of the same Marxism. That's why we need [100 Million] Victims of Communism Day.

Bill Kitsch

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments