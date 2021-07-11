Editor:
We are spending more time reading the Daily Sun. For example, we thoroughly enjoyed the interesting "Trail magic" (Appalachian Trail) story on June 27, by sportswriter Patrick Obley. It deserved the major headline and columns it received. This was real local news about a dedicated local coach that only a truly local paper can offer readers.
I could cite many other examples influencing us to renew our subscription: investigative reporting on Sunseeker; coverage of political officials and issues; human interest stories (both inspiring and tragic) about people we would otherwise not know were part of our community; editorials on state and local issues; letters to editor that make us cheer or growl.
We started as skeptical subscribers when we moved here a few years ago. Frankly, we discovered fondness for what the paper offers has been an acquired taste. It is now an important part of a varied news diet.
We are aware of staff reductions faced by all local papers and value local coverage even more by talented reporters like Patrick Obley and others. We appreciate the local people who faithfully deliver the paper even through Elsa's rain. The country has lost almost 1,800 papers since 2004. About 3,500 remaining are in small towns like the ones the Daily Sun serves. If we ever lost this invaluable local source of information and opinion, we would only then realize what had been lost — but too late.
Steve Chupack
Punta Gorda
