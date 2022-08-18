Well done to your reporters for giving readers the inside story about our community on a daily basis. This morning's coverage of Dr. Imami by Nancy L. Semon, is one good example.
I am reading a good book about a well known WWII reporter, Ernie Pyle. He represents the positive return from a free press and gave readers a daily view of that era from top to bottom. He felt on equal levels with the PFCs as well as the generals and admirals. That also seems where our local reporters habitat and I am one who appreciates their never ending contributions. It's not necessary to always agree and if we do always agree, then one is not thinking! There are few absolutes in life.
Exposing the good and bad results in a better culture. Maybe some of these exposure skills might be directed towards the all too many large attorney firms that dominate our advertising media. We need liberation from these too many overly aggressive legal ambulance chasers. They seem to encourage any and all to initiate legal action about anything, about everything or about nothing.
One negative result is higher insurance premiums for all of us. Those of us on the sidelines are funding this greed. My two brothers were successful Idaho attorneys and did not need to create strife. They had an open door and waited for business.
