From your ‘Our View’ commentary on the "60 Minutes" hit piece in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Sun: ‘We believe 60 Minutes had a legitimate goal in mind when they did the story.’
You can’t possibly believe that, can you? Surely, you wrote that only to display that you’re one of ‘them’.
"60 Minutes," The Daily Sun, and the rest of your media compadres have consistently hammered DeSantis on every Covid-related action he’s taken. All while Florida does much better in virtually every way than most other states. "60 Minutes’" piece set out from the beginning to skewer Gov. DeSantis and you know that. You just can’t state it, can you?
I guess you feel obligated to give "60 Minutes" credit in some manner, right? You wouldn’t want to be thrown out of the club.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
