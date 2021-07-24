This newspaper’s editorial board was correct to admonish Rep. Greg Steube.
This NRA-backed legislator just can’t stop himself from filing reckless gun bills. Just hours after the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Steube proposed legislation to ensure that concealed-carry permit-holders can bring guns into airports. The bill would make it easier for people to claim “stand your ground” if they shoot someone and would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to store firearms with security officers at courthouses.
Steube was among 23 lawmakers who voted against a resolution condemning “hateful expressions of intolerance.” While the U.S. Congress passed legislation honoring Capitol Police for their efforts during the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters, Steube voted against it. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after being injured during the riot; Capitol Police Officer Howard Leibengood and Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith both died by suicide after assisting with efforts to defend the Capitol during the riot.
So much for Stuebe’s support of the police.
Let’s never forget that Steube and Representative Matt Gates promoted the big lie of the stolen election and tried to subvert the will of the people by substituting Trump for the true winner. We cannot allow these disloyal and un-American lawmakers to continue representing the state of Florida. They fomented anarchy and placed their colleagues in physical danger just to score political points with former President Trump.
The editorial board is to be commended for speaking the truth.
