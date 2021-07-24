Regarding the 7/11/21 "hit" piece this paper did on "our" Congressman Greg Steube. Greg is a veteran, a great patriot with a love for our country and a fighter for our freedoms!
Skipping their initial petty political spin, going right to "rising crime rates." The Daily Sun takes one sentence out of context from, Steube Sunday Update: 6/27/21. First Greg said, referring to Joe Biden, "He claims the main reason we are seeing a surge in violence in liberal cities is because of firearms, but we know that isn't true." Sun used only the next sentence: "The only reason why we see violent crime spikes is because the Democrats spent the last year defunding and demonizing the police.
The Sun didn't show Greg's following sentence: "This emboldens criminals and allows liberal prosecutors and activist judges to selectively enforce the rule of law." This is what's actually happening! Instead of law and order you have no law and disorder! Democrat states and or cities have created a climate of lawlessness! In California you can shoplift under $950. They won't prosecute, etc. Riots, looting, arson in primarily Democrat states/cities, ruining businesses including Black- owned businesses.
Lastly, July 4 newsletter Greg refers to China's role in developing COVID-19 at the Wuhan Lab. Sun says, "whether China had a role in "developing" it has yet to be determined." By who? China? Check YouTube, Wuhan Chinese whistleblowers.
