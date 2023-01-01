A recent Viewpoint column opined that Florida’s Parents Rights in Education law was a reason for the current teacher shortage in Florida schools because it could punish a teacher or school if they break the rules regarding how they address issues with LBGTQ students. That’s not exactly true.
The law pertains to all students, not just LBGTQ students, and prohibits classroom instruction, again to all students, on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age appropriate. This law was designed to put parents in the position of discussing these sensitive topics with their children at an age the parents felt was appropriate, not school personnel.
The Viewpoint seemed to lament the fact that a teacher or school could be punished if they broke the law. When you break the law, it is appropriate to be held accountable for unlawful actions. If this simple fact is dissuading potential teachers from seeking teaching positions, I say our children and our schools have been well served.
Interestingly, Viewpoint indicated that the current “toxic political atmosphere” could be a cause of the teacher shortage. Sadly, legislation enacted to protect young students from sexuality explicit, developmentally inappropriate material is characterized as toxic by our hometown newspaper. Perhaps it would be more appropriate to read about our school’s increased emphasis on educational excellence rather than defending a curriculum on sexual proclivities that would be appropriate for an adult population.
