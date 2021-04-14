Editor:
In a March 31 letter, a local resident made a claim based on his reading of two police-related deaths of Tony Timpa, a White man in Dallas, and George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis. He concludes: “The media promotes the idea that racism is rampant and white people are to blame.”
Is that true? While the writer correctly states that Timpa died in 2016 after being held down by Dallas police in an identical manner that led to Floyd’s death, there are reasons why Floyd’s family received $27 million in compensation and Timpa’s family received nothing. My review of reports published in the Dallas Morning News and other sources explains why.
Dallas officials stonewalled attempts to get a copy of the police incident report. Two years passed before police bodycam video was released and widely viewed. In July 2020, a Dallas federal district court judge threw out the excessive force charge brought against five Dallas police officers. It was based on the controversial “Qualified Immunity” doctrine developed by the Supreme Court and successfully used by law enforcement to stop civil lawsuits alleging violations of federal law. Floyd family attorneys did not charge police actions violated federal law. Their wrongful death civil lawsuit resulted in Minneapolis City Council’s unanimous approval of a $27 million settlement.
Two similar deaths occurred in police custody — one White, one Black. Two different legal strategies. Important things can be learned from studying both cases. “The media promotes the idea that racism is rampant and white people are to blame” is not one of them.
Steve Chupack
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.