As the Democratic list of candidates for president is expanding, they are in competition for who can give away the most stuff.
Free health care for all, free college education and at least one thinks those who have arrived here illegally are entitled to the same Social Security benefits that citizens have paid into for years.
Most Democrats allege we can pay for it all by taxing the rich. Bernie Sanders refers to the Scandinavian countries as good examples of the benefits this county should provide.
OK, let us look at Denmark.
Demark provides not only free lifetime medical care for all but free education plus $900 a month for college students during tenure. So how do they pay for it?
A family with earnings of about $50,000 pays 55 percent in income taxes, while the average Dane earning $80,000 pays 60 percent. Danes also pay a value added tax of 25 percent on most everything they spend. That means the average Dane earning the equivalent of $80,000 nets just $32,000. But that $32000 can only purchase about $24,000 worth of real goods.
A $25,000 auto is taxed at 100 percent and gas is the equivalent of almost $10 a gallon.
To those on the left, sorry but these are the real facts. Google them. The truth is nothing the government provides is free and I don’t think anyone here wants three-quarters of their income taken by big government.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
(1) comment
And the upper one percent were paying that till good old Ronnie killed it with Trickle Down.
