Editor:

Oh, I see now.

Eric Robinson’s PAC Making a Better Tomorrow was cleared of an election law violation Aug. 26 at the Florida Elections Commission hearing, because the Commission’s attorney said “The idea that Making a Better Tomorrow funneled any money is all just sort of assumed here, there’s nothing in the factual record that shows this.”

Of course, that’s the charm of dark money PACs. Wink wink. The $4,000 contributed by candidate Martin Hyde to the Making a Better Tomorrow PAC to pay the Republican Party to fund a mailer on his behalf in his nonpartisan city race was paid by another of Robinson’s PACs, which has since been dissolved. So although Hyde paid a fine, as did the Sarasota GOP, Making a Better Tomorrow is scot free, because Robinson shifted the money to another of his PACs that actually paid the money, and then went bye-bye. See? That’s how it works.

Dark money gets funneled from one PAC to another, faster than you can say “Wow! What a web of corruption!” And this is what’s controlling our elections?

Dee Hardin

Venice

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments