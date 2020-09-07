Editor:
Oh, I see now.
Eric Robinson’s PAC Making a Better Tomorrow was cleared of an election law violation Aug. 26 at the Florida Elections Commission hearing, because the Commission’s attorney said “The idea that Making a Better Tomorrow funneled any money is all just sort of assumed here, there’s nothing in the factual record that shows this.”
Of course, that’s the charm of dark money PACs. Wink wink. The $4,000 contributed by candidate Martin Hyde to the Making a Better Tomorrow PAC to pay the Republican Party to fund a mailer on his behalf in his nonpartisan city race was paid by another of Robinson’s PACs, which has since been dissolved. So although Hyde paid a fine, as did the Sarasota GOP, Making a Better Tomorrow is scot free, because Robinson shifted the money to another of his PACs that actually paid the money, and then went bye-bye. See? That’s how it works.
Dark money gets funneled from one PAC to another, faster than you can say “Wow! What a web of corruption!” And this is what’s controlling our elections?
Dee Hardin
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.