Editor:
I truly hope this gets posted. I am so angry and appalled! My daughter works as a certified nursing assistant at a healthcare and rehab. She was ill and went to her doctor and the doctor thought she had bronchitis. By Saturday when I spoke to her she could not smell or taste so I made her go to the clinic and they tested her for COVID. She was positive.
She received a letter today May 1 that they had put her on a personal leave of absence and her insurance was cancelled on April 30. I find this to be very disgusting during a pandemic that anyone would do this. She has only been out of work around two weeks. Now she cannot go to her doctor as she has no insurance for follow up. If she gets worse she can’t go to the hospital as no insurance.
Her inhaler she is on costs $300 with no insurance. I self quarantined because of being around her and my company paid me for my days! I have written to the governor also for this is a real shame! Shame on the company she worked for. I have also written to Washington about this disgusting action by this company.
Jeanne Moore
Port Charlotte
