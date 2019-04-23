Editor:

I dislike our Sun when it repeatedly prints false information.

You keep quoting Steve Partington's falsehood. He calls the Spring Classic as the largest spring gathering of college Division I ball teams in the country with a total of 44 colleges being represented. That is wrong. The Russ-Matt spring classic in Davenport, Florida, has hosted over 250 college teams for decades.

Our Spring Classic, while substantial, pales in comparison.

Wayne Palmer

Punta Gorda

