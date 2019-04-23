Editor:
I dislike our Sun when it repeatedly prints false information.
You keep quoting Steve Partington's falsehood. He calls the Spring Classic as the largest spring gathering of college Division I ball teams in the country with a total of 44 colleges being represented. That is wrong. The Russ-Matt spring classic in Davenport, Florida, has hosted over 250 college teams for decades.
Our Spring Classic, while substantial, pales in comparison.
Wayne Palmer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.