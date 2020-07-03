Editor:
On June 18 I had the pleasure of listening to the Zoom debate between two competing Sarasota County School Board candidates, David Graham and Karen Rose, sponsored by the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club.
When the harder questions were asked, here is what set them apart:
Given all of Ms. Rose’s experience and tenure within the school system, it was surprising to hear the hollowness of her responses. Several times she stated that it was up to the “stakeholders" or that it is “not Karen Rose’s decision” but the community who should decide. I was left wondering why she is using the term stakeholders. There was no comfort in her answers, and they came across as dull and “passing the buck.”
David Graham, on the other hand, was electrifying with new ideas. He had studied the budget thoroughly, and has looked at ways of reducing capital or ancillary services if needed. Regarding the current school board, he said the bickering and hostility has got to stop, period, and he proposed parent and student involvement on the school board, so that they can see the mechanics of the board and participate in ideas, which he assured would turn into action.
At the end of the debate, I felt confident that David would not be afraid to lead, would work well with others, and would get things done. Karen, on the other hand, seemed to lack the characteristics of a leader and would have difficulty making decisions on her own.
Monica Balicki
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.