Editor:
Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, is running for re-election. Last year Grant couldn’t stomach that Key West dared to ban suntan lotions that contain chemicals that harm coral, so he pushed a bill to eliminate every existing local business regulation in every county in the state and prevent the adoption of new ones.
Grant is a proponent of preempting home rule. His bill would punish local governments like ours for enacting progressive legislation opposed by lobbyists and special interests. It’s Grant’s weapon to foil local control on issues important to residents but opposed by businesses and industries that fund his campaign.
While Grant pushes to shift power from local residents to lobbyists for business interests in Tallahassee, his opponent, David Jones will ensure that Charlotte County maintains control of issues like nutrient management and setbacks between septic tanks and waterways. He’s opposed to state preemption of our government’s ability to regulate local protections, including the use of plastics, fertilizers, even sunscreens.
It’s past time for Grant to go. Vote David Jones House District 75.
Elizabeth Cole
Port Charlotte
