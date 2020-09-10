Editor:

The economic future of Florida is in peril unless we take action to address environmental concerns including air and water quality. Florida elected officials, including District 75 Representative Michael Grant, have shown an anemic response to environmental concerns.

David Jones, from Englewood, who opposes Grant in the November election, has outlined bold and innovative plans to both address the issues of air and water quality and to create jobs addressing those issues. David has pledged that the first bill he will introduce will address environmental protection for the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.

The recent bout we had with red tide and the impact it had on our local economy tells us that urgent action is needed. David Jones will take that action.

Todd Stanfield

Punta Gorda

