Editor:
This year all the rules have changed and betting on Republicans to save your job, your income or your health should have you thinking twice. Many folks now describe themselves as Republicans, not Trumpers; they will be voting for Joe Biden. They should also support David Jones for State House. We need representatives to oppose the reckless plans being espoused by DeSantis and his ‘herd immunity’ advisors.
Close to 38% of the population in Charlotte County is over 65. Like it or not, we drive the local economy. Without precautions, limits and masks in place, most seniors will not return to spending money in restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and shops.
This is not a Republican or Democratic issue; it is health and safety issue. Democrat David Jones believes in compromise and negotiation — he practiced those skills for decades as a union representative working with management on issues from health care to paychecks. He is committed to finding common ground and moving forward. Representative Michael Grant does not serve our needs in Tallahassee but instead follows the party line on everything from mask mandates to the environment to charter schools.
We are all going through a difficult time as we see our country become an object of mockery and pity. Let’s improve what we can and elect someone to represent us — all of us: the old and young, the workers and the retired, the healthy and the sick. We need David Jones for State House District 75.
Susan Busko
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.