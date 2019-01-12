Letter: David Morris deserves thanks 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Editor: I want to sincerely thank Dave Morris for helping my friend with an issue she was having with a cable company. Apparently, everything is being worked out to her satisfaction. Wow! Kathy PearsallPort Charlotte Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Pirates Dream 3250 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-830-8660 Website Gulf Coast Urology 21260 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-1550 Website Bob's Better Hearing Of Southwest Florida 2200 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-249-4503 Website HD Maintenance & Handyman 941-726-7776 Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-9800 Website Dr. Louis D. Rosenfield M.D 2300 Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-0258 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Mike Douglass Plumbing 517 Paul Morris Drive Suite A, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-2344 Website Twin Lobsters - Englewood 2700 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-698-8946 Website Alexanders Painting Etc. 941-223-0941 Panther Hollow Dental Lodge 19240 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-743-7435 Website Visani Restaurant & Comedy Zone 2400 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-9191 Website St. Andrews South Golf Club 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-5261 Website Paul Deao Roofing 941-441-8943 Website HD Housecleaning Service 941-769-4455 Dr. Michael Metyk DPM 3191 Harbor Blvd unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-613-1919 Website Wendell Albritton Tree Service 941-763-5042 North Port Dental 14884 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-8289 Website Port Charlotte Dental Care 3441 Conway Blvd , Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-764-9555 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.