Editor:
Today’s paper (Dec. 22) contains one of the finest examples of fake news yet published in the Sun. I refer to the article about Daytona Beach shrinking, based on two photographs of tidal levels taken perhaps 50 years apart.
First of all, high and low tides vary by several feet in any one area, because the tidal pull is a cooperative effort by the sun and the moon. If both the sun and the moon are pulling in the same direction, we will get a lower low tide, and a higher high tide. Comparing the two pictures, the difference in water level might be one to two feet, completely within normal variation.
But apparently the entire editorial board of the Daytona Beach Journal-News, taking credit for the article, has been hoodwinked by such a foolish ignorance of common knowledge (or they are perhaps the hoodwinkers), and they felt they must warn us all of the pending disaster.
These poor frightened individuals could build an ark, or they could go to https://www.co-ops.nos.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends.shtml to see what the official rate of sea level rise is at Daytona Beach; to wit, 2.32 mm/year, and absolutely constant since 1920. That extrapolates to 11 inches per century. Hmm. Where’s all that water from the melting glaciers going? Maybe to the growing ice pack in Antarctica.
This sort of reporting is why people completely distrust the traditional news sources. If you want the facts, go dig them up yourself. The journalism profession has become a propaganda machine.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.