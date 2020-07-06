Editor:

The term "drain the swamp" has become popular over the past few years. But if you look it up swamps are clear, cool parts of nature's ecosystem. If you don't believe what you read you can go to Corkscrew, Telegraph, or Everglades swamps close locally and look down at the clear water as you walk through them.

They are nature's filters and keep our freshwater alive. Ask Clyde Butcher, nationally known photographer who specializes on stunning Everglades photos.

What we have now is a Cesspool. That is what needs to be drained. If you don't know what it is... look it up (preferably on Google).

Ed Badenell

Harbour Heights

