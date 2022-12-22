This is in response to the Dec. 14 editorial “Wellen Park, North Port Fight is exhausting”.
The West Villages for Responsible Government (WV4RG) is at it again. This is the group advocating “de-annexation” from the city of North Port. These residents just cannot accept “no” for an answer. So, they continue to waste taxpayer dollars.
The city recently held a meeting on de-annexation. Let’s look at some of their vacuous arguments presented by their attorney after the meeting:
First, Attorney Lirot complained about the “short turnaround time.” So, the city responding in a timely manner is a problem?
Second, he states “literally nothing has changed”. Maybe Attorney Lirot should read the transcript of the Oct. 27 meeting. After all, he did bring along his own court reporter. Commissioner McDowell went into great specificity as to why the area in question does not qualify for de-annexation.
Also, the WV4RG continues to “beat the dead horse” of the Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs as fiscally irresponsible. Really? Last summer the Aquatic Center had over 50,000 visitors! And, residents are clamoring for Warm Mineral Springs to re-open after Hurricane Ian.
I attended the Oct. 27 public hearing. It is interesting that the reporter makes no mention of the numerous residents who spoke out publicly against de-annexation.
