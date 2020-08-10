Editor:
For months we were inundated with comments from the Dumbocrats in Washington, D.C. (I know there are good Democrats and wish the broad brush did not paint them, I was one for 60 years until the party left me) that they wanted to have a hearing with AG William Barr. Well they got their wish, yesterday the AG appeared for a “hearing” before the “judiciary committee” of the House of Representatives. Hearing: “opportunity to state one’s case.”
For the entire “hearing” AG Barr was insulted and not allowed to answer “questions” (usually political statements) that were supposedly asked by the “Progressive” party members. This man has the greatest of dispositions, I do believe that if this had happened to me I would have walked out of the meeting room. Many times they would ask a question that had it been answered would have been very interesting to all of us, but alas it was not to be, most of them asked the question and gave their answer before he was given a chance to answer.
It was a disgrace, lead by a man who does not live in the real world, but was typified best by Madeleine Dean (D-PA). Ms. Dean would ask a question and when AG Barr started to answer she would admonish him for interrupting her. She stated that she was surprised at his lack of respect for a member of Congress. She was clearly one of the most asinine people in the room.
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
