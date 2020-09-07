Editor:
In a recent paper I saw an article about Howard Owens on the front page that I am very much interested in . There was a young man having to endure a hard life ahead and the only way he found to end it was to get the police to shoot him.
Why have we as a society lowered ourselves to this level? It should not be against the law to think about, talk or want to end your life. There are many reasons that a person might want to end his or her life. We euthanize our pets if they are suffering. In fact we may be charged for letting them suffer.
Why do we treat humans sub standardly?
If you talk about ending your life due to severe and lasting pain you may be Baker Acted and sent to a psychiatric hospital or a jail.
There are many countries where suicide is legal and dignified. Death with dignity laws, also known as physician-assisted dying or aid-in-dying laws, stems from the basic idea that people having six months of less to live may choose to shorten their lives.
We are all terminally ill! The people suffering of unbearable physical conditions with no cure (I am not referring to mental disorders) need help, understanding, respect and assistance in dying if necessary other than calling the police to the front door to end their life with a bullet. Their lives should not be controlled by the medical, legal, religious and other people.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
