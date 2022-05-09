Death by coat hanger, lots of them, was the original impetus behind Roe vs. Wade. So many women suffered back-room death or collateral sterilization that something had to be done. That something was R vs. W. Outlawing abortion once again means dealing with the symptom, not the underlying cause. Which of course is not wanting to be pregnant for a multitude of reasons. But, you might reply that the underlying cause is really sex.
So, let's deal with that. Sex is a fundamental physical and psychological need. To ‘just say no’ is not a realistic option. Additionally, the chance by-product of sex is pregnancy. Should we attempt to regulate sex to control unwanted births? Seems unlikely. Birth control pills are here to stay, I think.
The defense to that occasionally unwanted by-product, a fertilized egg, is that it is a human being. This alone creates a morass of legal and jingoistic work arounds. If you think health insurance is inscrutable now, just wait for the tsunami. You will need an electron microscope to read the fine print.
To summarize. Sex is inevitable, occasional pregnancies occur, some of which are strongly unwanted. To make matters worse this is mostly a problem for devout Christians. If you are a devout 18-year-old, regretfully pregnant, college-bound high school Christian, death by coat hanger is one of your bleak futures.
