Love of adventure, curiosity and dread of monotony — these traits inherent in evolving human nature — were not put there just to aggravate and annoy us during our short sojourn on earth, but rather to suggest that death is only the beginning of an endless career of adventure, an everlasting life of anticipation, an eternal voyage of discovery.
Curiosity — the spirit of investigation, the urge of discovery, the drive of exploration — is a part of the inborn and divine endowment of evolutionary space creatures. These natural impulses were not given us merely to be frustrated and repressed. True, these ambitious urges must frequently be restrained during our short life on earth, disappointment must be often experienced, but they are to be fully realized and gloriously gratified during the long ages to come, after death.
Death is the only technique of escape from the material life. All alike go to the mansion worlds of spiritual evolution and mind progress. Jesus words: "There are many mansions in my father's universe."
Funerals should be occasions of supreme joy. We should learn to view death with cheerfulness and lightheartedness. We can choose death any time to escape this life for a better and everlasting one.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
