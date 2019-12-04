Editor:
A recent paper contained Another View from the Orlando Sentinel. It had a glaring error.
It said the death penalty does not deter murder. It occurs to me that anyone convicted of murder, given the death penalty where the sentence has been carried out, has never committed another murder. That seems like a very strong deterrent.
Wayne Palmer
Punta Gorda
