Editor:
For the last two weeks (May 2 to May 16) the toll of deaths from Covid-19 have gone up almost 50%. State of Florida from 1,314 to 1,964,
Sarasota County from 44 to 58, and Charlotte County from 22 to 41. These do not seem to be numbers that call for any easing of restrictions. And the testing has been less than adequate.
William Hamilton
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.