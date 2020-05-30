Editor:

For the last two weeks (May 2 to May 16) the toll of deaths from Covid-19 have gone up almost 50%. State of Florida from 1,314 to 1,964,

Sarasota County from 44 to 58, and Charlotte County from 22 to 41. These do not seem to be numbers that call for any easing of restrictions. And the testing has been less than adequate.

William Hamilton

Port Charlotte

