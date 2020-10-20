Editor:
Viewers of the Vice-Presidential "fly-over" debate watched Pence prove himself a capable politician if one goes by the pejorative notion that a politician is someone for whom a question is like meeting a bear on a wilderness walk and escape becomes the only thought worth pondering.
I was only disappointed that Harris didn't flip Pence's court-packing question by pointing out that Republicans have been court-packing for the last five years. Under McConnell's leadership, Obama's nominee to replace Scalia was denied a vote. Republicans are now hypocritically attempting to steal another one as well as slow-walking and denying many of Obama's appeals court nominees, which of course, were filled once Trump was elected. While this issue leads into a discussion of Reid's 2013 "nuclear option" decision to lower the confirmation vote to a simple majority except for nominees to the Supreme Court (SC), McConnell soon followed suit in 2017 and lowered confirmation for SC nominees to a simple majority and thereby hyper-politicized the SC.
Biden appears to be reluctant to follow suit and add enough justices to rebalance the SC. However, a single factor has controlled all of Trump's and McConnell's decisions, not whether it is good for the country for a President to do something, but does the President have the power to do something.
Biden's increasing lead in the polls derives from the sense voters have that Biden will base his decisions not merely on his power as President, but on advancing the country's collective interests.
Charles Magoffin
Placida
