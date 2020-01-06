Editor:

Happy new year.

Welcome to the end of the 202nd decade. That's right — 2020 is the end of a decade, not the beginning.

The word decade is from the Latin for 10. Count with me on your fingers, you have 10 of them, what do you start with? One, two three...., you end with 10, right? When Pope Gregory tasked the monk, Dionisius Exogus to create a new calendar, he started with the year 1 AD, not 0 AD.

Now I know that we have accepted that alternate facts are OK, not me. I prefer the truth.

Rick Garms

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments