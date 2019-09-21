Editor:
On Sept. 17, I left my handbag in a shopping cart in the Englewood Walmart parking lot around 10:30 a.m.
I discovered my situation when I got home and dashed back to Walmart with a sinking feeling.
Miracle of miracles, an honest, caring, principled person found the bag and turned it in.
To that unknown angel I extend my heartfelt thanks. You are a good person.
Linda Durner
Englewood
