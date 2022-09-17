Editor:

I woke up this morning, totally baffled and could not help but think of the horrendous actions that have gone on with the Biden administration. Forget fuel and food prices, illegal search and seizures, trillionso f unnecessary spending, inflation, open borders, etc. I couldn't help but think of the surrender in Afghanistan that was totally unnecessary. I also thought of how the media spun this, protecting this man and repeating his lies. How could any American support this president?

