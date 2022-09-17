I woke up this morning, totally baffled and could not help but think of the horrendous actions that have gone on with the Biden administration. Forget fuel and food prices, illegal search and seizures, trillionso f unnecessary spending, inflation, open borders, etc. I couldn't help but think of the surrender in Afghanistan that was totally unnecessary. I also thought of how the media spun this, protecting this man and repeating his lies. How could any American support this president?
Biden is directly responsible for the worst, most humiliating, most dangerous - yet completely avoidable defeat in the history of American warfare. He has betrayed the country that elected him and that he is sworn to serve. Yet Biden has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility for the damage he has done. Instead, he has brazenly lied and called his own disaster a "success".
The Taliban held a victory parade to display the $85 billion of American military equipment simply abandoned and left for them to take. These weapons include Blackhawk helicopters, thousands of armored vehicles, and countless numbers of assault rifles, ammunition, night vision goggles. Enough to arm numerous terrorist groups all over the world.
Every person, tyrant and terrorist watched the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan and knew we were weak. He has weakened our military while Arming and empowering terrorists. He has emboldened Iran, China, andRussia leading to threats and conflicts around the world.
He is not even going to fire or reprimand the generals who should have gone toe to to toe to oppose his brainless decisions.
