Editor,
The article by Michelle Gilman on page 1 of the Sunday, Feb. 3 jobs section of the Sun titled, "Why women still earn a lot less than men," is misleading.
For an objective and comprehensive analysis about the difference between what men and women earn, there is a short video online that analyzes the "earnings gap."
At www.prageru.com/videos/there-no-gender-wage-gap, Christina Hoff Sommers of the American Enterprise Institute explains quite clearly why there is a small (7 percent or less) earning difference that is the result of "differences in individual career choices."
Jon Ryan
North Port
