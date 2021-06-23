Editor:
The letter writer who claimed a bunch of home runs, lots of hits and a huge score make for exciting and entertaining baseball is, well, way off base.
If you go to a baseball game, get there early and watch batting practice so you can see lots of "...slamming the ball over the fence, hitting great shots..." without having to wait for that to happen during the game. What about a rout of, say, 15-2 due to all that hitting?. That's boring and makes the fans yawn and go home early.
As a sports writer for 25 years, covering baseball games at many levels, let me tell you what is exciting and entertaining.
How about a 2-1 final score? That is exciting because there likely was great pitching, some stalwart defense like double plays, diving catches in the outfield, runners getting thrown out at the plate, or one team loading the bases with no outs, but unable to score due to the pitching and defense, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats until the final out.
Let me leave you with a description of the most beautiful (and exciting and entertaining) play in baseball:
The batter hits a hot ground ball smash to the left side of the infield. The shortstop ranges to his right, makes a backhanded stab, straightens up and fires a frozen rope to first base, nabbing the runner by half a step. That, my friends, is exciting and entertaining baseball.
David Metcalf
Rotonda West
