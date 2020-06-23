Editor:
There is a false narrative being facilitated by the media that says, "Either you adopt my form of political protest or you are for police brutality or racism."
This is especially true for police officers who somehow feel the only way to be against brutality or racism is kneeling. Last year 147 police officers died in the line of duty, that sacrifice was for the communities they serve, not some social justice exercise.
The overriding policy answer protestors call for is a defunding of police departments. Such a policy hurts communities of color more so than any other.
In 2018 over 16,000 homicides occurred, mostly in inner cities. The reduction in resources for police does not end brutality, training and better oversight does. Police officers on average receive little if any additional training once they leave the academy. Also more community involvement in how police do their jobs is critical.
Protestors would be more effective if they concentrate on these two issues. It's more effective than marching for a few hours and going home.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
