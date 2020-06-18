Editor:
How is it that the same people that were telling us that we didn't need our guns because the police will protect us are now screaming to defund the police. I for one don't want to wait for a fast response social worker to come to my house to persuade a criminal not to rob me.
The problems with runaway crime is lack of proper enforcement during more "normal" times. George Floyd is just the last excuse for lawlessness. Defunding the police will not stop that, in fact it will enable the rioters next time.
Larry Clark
Punta Gorda
