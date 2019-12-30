Editor:
Trump has been impeached and the Republican Senate has shown its true colors, it is Communist red. Trump calls the Democrats do nothing, while Moscow Mitch holds up 400 pieces of legislation that the country desperately needs, including bills to protect our 2020 election from Russian hacking.
Mitch has publicly said he will collude with Trump to rig the Senate trial and encourages his members to do the same. All this while he and his Republican senators are constitutionally required to swear under oath to hold an impartial trial. He would run a sham trial without subpoenaed documents or witnesses to save Trump, the communist sympathizer, from removal from office. This makes Mitch and his Republican co-conspirators culpable in Trump's crimes against our nation.
Trump and the Republicans accept Putin’s talking points that the Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, while all our national security agencies tell them it's Russian propaganda. They insult the American people's inelegance by saying there was nothing impeachable, when Trump withheld Ukrainian military assistance and a meeting for a Biden investigation, then publicly asked for help from the Russians and Chinese to interfere in our elections. Then he obstructed Congress refusing to cooperate with all lawful congressional subpoenas.
It is the responsibility of every American to demand that all documents and witnesses to Trump's crimes be compelled to testify giving the American people an impartial Senate trial. If you are alright with the proposed sham trial, you are as un-American as Trump and Moscow Mitch!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
