Editor:

I believe any watercraft with a motor should require education, testing and license for the boater. Similar to motor vehicles. I see too many articles on deaths that need not happen if said was required. No license? No taking the boat's wheel.

I also believe in VIN numbers, just like on motor vehicles. This way if someone lazy decides to "dump" their boat they can be identified & required to pay!

Who owns most of the large vessels?

Obviously we all know, as we're not stupid.

It's past time for these regulations to be implemented. Isn't water safety for everyone and everything important?

Ann E. Willett

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments