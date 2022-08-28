The August 22nd Punta Gorda Planning Commission meeting at The Military Heritage Museum was everything that small town democracy in action could hope to be. The main event - presentation, discussion, testimony and voting on whether or not to approve plans to move forward with development of the 5.61 acres of “City Marketplace” was riveting.
The developers (Geis Real Estate of Ohio) presentation focused on several property features later described by the overwhelming majority of opposing Punta Gorda residents as “nice if you live in Cleveland.”
Truer sentiments were never spoken. The idea of taking the prime piece of downtown Punta Gorda real estate and converting it into five high density buildings vaguely reminiscent of a spruced up a Soviet era Moscow apartment complex is borderline revolting.
Thanks to boisterous opposing testimony of PG residents and the courage of four planning commission board members, recommendation to move forward with Geis current plan was rejected.
The vote holds the promise of being a defining day for the future of downtown Punta Gorda. If the PG City Council needs inspiration for how best to develop a timeless City Marketplace visit Mizner Park in Boca Raton. Now in it’s 31st year, Mizner Park is a shining example of what a downtown can be. A scaled down adaption of Mizner Park could soon become a cherished addition to our beautiful city.
