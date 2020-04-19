Editor:
In case you are still wondering which political party really cares about people, you need only look at Wisconsin’s April 7 election.
During the shelter in place pandemic, the Republican leaders of the state's Assembly and Senate would not consider postponing the April 7 election, despite the Democratic governor’s appeal.
Then the conservative majority of the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts decided that residents should gather to vote on April 7. This decision was made on April 6, cancelling an executive order by the governor issued on April 4 to delay the election.
So in the largest city of Milwaukee (population of 600,000 where the offices of mayor and county executive were being decided) there were only five polling places open due to concerns for the coronavirus. There are usually 180 sites.
Adding to the long lines with social distancing and the long waits were the people who asked for a mail-in ballot and never received it for weeks. You could ask for one up to Friday, April 3, but had to receive and return the ballot by Tuesday, April 7 due to the Supreme Court decision.
This is not how a democracy should work.
Carol Harder
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.