Editor,
Here is my take on the Republic versus Democracy controversy:
A Sept. 30 editorial letter repeated the cry, “… we have a republic, not a democracy.”
This statement is false. Although people often confuse a republic with a democracy, a republic is actually a type of nation (geographical entity). For example, the United States is a republic consisting of 50 united states. In comparison, the nation type of the United Kingdom consists of four kingdoms — England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland. (Northern Ireland is an independent state that is not part of the UK.) Therefore, a republic or a kingdom is the kind of nation in which you live, rather than that nation’s form of government.
However, republic and democracy are often considered as the same thing. Similarly, a kingdom and a monarchy are often mistakenly thought of as synonymous. Why is this so? It is because democracies or monarchies are not geographic entities, but instead are the forms of government under which the people are ruled. So when Republicans say, “We are not a democracy; we are a republic,” they are incorrect. We are actually both — a republic (nation type) that is a democracy (system of government in the republic).
Democracy is a system of government by all eligible members of a nation (direct democracy) or through these members’ elected representatives (representative democracy). Thus, the U.S.A.’s government is a representative democracy located in a republic. Hopefully, this explanation makes the subject clearer.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.