Editor,

Here is my take on the Republic versus Democracy controversy:

A Sept. 30 editorial letter repeated the cry, “… we have a republic, not a democracy.”

This statement is false. Although people often confuse a republic with a democracy, a republic is actually a type of nation (geographical entity). For example, the United States is a republic consisting of 50 united states. In comparison, the nation type of the United Kingdom consists of four kingdoms — England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland. (Northern Ireland is an independent state that is not part of the UK.) Therefore, a republic or a kingdom is the kind of nation in which you live, rather than that nation’s form of government.

However, republic and democracy are often considered as the same thing. Similarly, a kingdom and a monarchy are often mistakenly thought of as synonymous. Why is this so? It is because democracies or monarchies are not geographic entities, but instead are the forms of government under which the people are ruled. So when Republicans say, “We are not a democracy; we are a republic,” they are incorrect. We are actually both — a republic (nation type) that is a democracy (system of government in the republic).

Democracy is a system of government by all eligible members of a nation (direct democracy) or through these members’ elected representatives (representative democracy). Thus, the U.S.A.’s government is a representative democracy located in a republic. Hopefully, this explanation makes the subject clearer.

Karen Fisk

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments