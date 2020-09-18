Editor:
Full disclosure, I am a life long conservative. And yes, I understand there is another way of looking at things. And yes, I understand you hate Donald Trump.
But I am beyond concerned that the vast majority of the letter writers that hate Trump and say they are going to vote for Biden have no reason to do so other than they "hate Trump." Because this group is clearly not paying any attention to what they will get with today's Democratic party agenda. You must have missed the Dem convention, because the intent is to dismantle America as we know it, love it, and benefit from it .
If Trump loses, he will go back to being a billionaire. The only people you will hurt by voting him out is you and I and the rest of America, who are not named Sanders, AOC, Omar, and Harris. I'm begging you, please read what they intend to do, to fundamentally change America with the most radical, leftist, communist agenda ever proposed.
A Democrat wrote recently that he is voting Democratic because he believes in the "rule of law," and "justice for all." To paraphrase your own candidate, come on, man, you're a dog faced pony soldier. Today's Democratic party has destroyed the term "illegal." They pass laws with the word illegal in them, they want to ban prisons, open borders, give benefits we worked our whole life for to "illegals."
Sometimes we have to vote for someone we don't necessarily like.
Mike McCluskey
North Port
