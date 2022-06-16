Democrat readers of this paper are cheering the 1/6 Trump Derangement Committee show.
Let’s give it “the shoe on the other foot test” based on the rules Pelosi enacted for the first time in history.
In February 2023 Speaker McCarthy forms a committee to investigate Congress’ lack of preparation for January 6. Liz Cheney established this in the prime-time spectacle stating that Congressional police had intelligence 3-4 days before the riot.
After forming the committee McCarthy refuses to allow the Democrat minority to select their members. He chooses two anti-Pelosi Democrats.
Congress can violate the 4th and 5th Amendments. So, they’ll “ask” phone companies and banks for information without a judge’s requirement. After interviewing 1,000 people in secret and reviewing over 100,000 documents with no one representing Pelosi they hold their first public meeting five months before the 2024 elections. In that meeting they show video clips a few seconds long – out of context -- showing Pelosi’s corruption. They read a text proving her corruption but leaving out the last, exculpatory sentence. (Cheney did this.)
But first, after Pelosi’s husband refuses a subpoena, they refer him to the DOJ without first taking him to court. The FBI snatches him as he’s boarding a plane puts him in shackles, refuses his request for a lawyer and then provides a public defender 10 minutes before court.
The Pelosi committee’s sole purpose is to fabricate an insurrection charge against Trump so that he can never run again – the truth be damned.
