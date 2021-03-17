Editor:
Unless you are a member of the “elite”, I am sure you have noticed that gas prices have already shot up about 80 cents per gallon since Biden took office. That’s about $14 per fill up! We middle class working folks really feel the pain when we suddenly lose that much money.
The Democrat party is not the old Democrat party that helped the working class. Seems like now they view themselves as the “Elite” who helps the non-working folks and the poor illegals who slid through our border to take the jobs we need.
I believe that gas prices will increase much more and all prices for staples will increase. The government can’t give free money to all their friends and lobbyists without taking the money from hard-working Americans.
We all should think seriously before the next election. Do we want more of this?
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
