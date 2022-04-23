On April 5, a letter claimed that Hunter’s laptop from hell is a Republican “shiny object.” He evidently missed the recent articles in right wing New York Times and Washington Post verifying what non-Democratic news organizations told us starting in October 2020. They and other members of the corrupt media now verify that Hunter was engaged in slimy influence peddling.
However, they neglect to tell you that numerous sources have verified that Joe Biden is “the big guy” referred to in Hunter’s emails as participating in the influence buying family’s financial gains. A post-election poll of Biden voters showed 17% would have voted for someone else.
Referring to the Brooklyn subway shooter this paper (via AP) and other Democrat press say he was motivated by racism. More correctly he was an anti-white and Asian racist. But that doesn’t fit the liberal narrative, so he has dropped out of coverage as fast as the guy who ran over the Wisconsin Christmas parade.
The horse-riding border agents who Biden said would pay for whipping illegal immigrants were exonerated this week. No Biden apology and no Democrat press coverage.
The Democrat press hasn’t told you that an average of 8,000 illegal aliens reach the southern border every day. (This does not include the thousands of known and unknown daily “gotaways.”)
Will one of you Democrats take a break from bashing DeSantis and tell me how we will survive when the Biden administration projection of 18,000 per day begins on May 23?
